Will cities owe HRT this year?

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Will cities have another bill to pay to Hamtpon Roads Transit at the end of this year? After the last fiscal year, the six cities serviced by HRT owed more than $5 million because of a deficit.

If the fiscal year ended in April, projections show a more than $2.5 million deficit. However, those numbers continue to change and the HRT CEO William Harrell said when the books close in June, he expects things will look better.

Friday looked like a busy day at the HRT transfer station. However, ridership has fallen off over the last several years.

“Employment has an impact, gas prices have an impact, our higher learning institutions have had declining enrollment,” Harrell said.

Harrell said that loss of revenue hit HRT hard last year. It caused the six cities HRT services to pay a combined sum of more than $5 million.

“There’s a ‘true up’ process every year. Many times we give the money back to the cities like we intend to do in 2017,” Harrell said.

10 On Your Side’s Matt Gregory asked Harrell: How is HRT doing for this financial year? WAVY News received the numbers projected from the last full month of April. At this point, it appears HRT is over budget by $2.6 million. Norfolk would owe nearly $1 million.

But Harrell said not so fast — those numbers will change.

“The good news is we put in several cost saving measures,” he explained. “We got some additional state revenue in, so we are going to end in a strong financial situation for 2017.”

Harrell anticipates giving money back to most of the cities, but he said HRT and the cities need to come up with a better plan to deal with bad financial years like last year.

“We are hoping in the future any years where money would come back, could go into a reserve fund, for times when there are difficult financial situations,” he said.