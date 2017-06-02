Virginia Beach City FC gets ready for home opener

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach City FC has spent the last two weeks on the road and this Saturday, they finally play their home opener at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.

VBCFC is an amateur club that plays in the NPSL. The club is made up of current and former college players as well as some former professional players.

It’s been ten years since Hampton Roads had a professional soccer team, and head coach Brian Hinkey hopes that the area can land another pro club.

“You know just really need the support of the community to come out, get behind our team,” Hinkey said. “We’ll continue to progress so this area can have a pro soccer team. Historically we’ve done really well at home, only losing one game in three years.”

Virginia Beach City FC hosts Legacy 76 at 7:00 at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.