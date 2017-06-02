VDOT says airport commission must reimburse the state $4.5M

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation says the Peninsula Airport Commission must reimburse the Commonwealth $4.5 million.

VDOT is recommending this following a review into the commission.

The review found that funds were used for unauthorized purposes, and as collateral to guarantee a TowneBank drawdown line of credit issued to People Express.

The funds were used to pay off a loan for People Express, the report found.

State funds to the commission were suspended in January. Virginia Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Layne said the state would be auditing three years worth of reports from the commission.

The commission has seen shake-ups at a few key positions this year, including the firing of executive director Ken Spirito for “violations of policy.”

Sharon Scott, Newport News Councilwoman and commission member, told 10 On Your Side’s Joe Fisher last month that Spirito’s firing was not related to the loan controversy.

VDOT’s final report found Spirito did not always provide “complete, open, timely disclosure” of key information to the commission. Real or perceived conflicts of interest were not disclosed, according to the report.

