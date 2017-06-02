Town of Waverly issues boil water advisory due to water main breaks

WAVERLY, VA (WWBT) – Waverly residents have been asked by town officials to boil their tap water until further notice due to leaks and pipe ruptures that have been going on throughout the week.

The water main breaks in Waverly are a result of the ongoing road work going on throughout the town, according to Daniel Horne, Engineering Field Director for the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Drinking Water’s Southeast office.

Town officials told Horne that the leaks started on Tuesday, and crews were able to keep up with the leaks that came from the paving work done by the Virginia Department of Transportation.

However, Horne says the breaks increased as construction continued, which resulted in the town to issue a water boil advisory on Wednesday.

Some customers have lost some or all water pressure for several hours because of the breaks.

There is “no evidence” that the water is contaminated, and the water boil notice was issued as a precaution.

No specific time or date has been set for when the notice will be lifted.