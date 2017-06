VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Department of Public Utilities announced that repairs will be made to a sewer main on Princess Anne Road near the intersection of Coventry Road on Saturday.

Officials say the northbound lanes on Princess Anne Road will be closed to through traffic from Coventry Road to Green Kemp Road.

Work is expected to begin at 5 a.m. and is expected to be completed on June 4 at 5 a.m.

Warning signs will be posted in the area to alert drivers of the road work and a detour.