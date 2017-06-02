Raccoon found in Norfolk tests positive for rabies

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials are alerting residents of a rabid raccoon found in Norfolk.

The raccoon was found by a dog in the 6300 block of Alexander Street on May 27.

Officials say there was no human exposure and the dog was current on its rabies vaccine.

Residents are reminded to keep pets up to date on vaccinations. Call the Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712 or Norfolk Animal Control at 757-664-7387 if there are any animal or human exposures.