Pursuit of stolen vehicle ends at Newport News Wal-Mart

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A police pursuit ended at a Wal-Mart in Newport News on Friday night.

Virginia State Police say around 9:37 p.m, Newport News police officers were following a 2015 Ford Expedition, which was known to be stolen. Newport News police requested assistance from state police in stopping the vehicle. Troopers spotted the vehicle on I-64 west near Jefferson Avenue.

A short pursuit ensued and the driver of the vehicle went to the Wal-Mart at 12401 Jefferson Avenue. State police say the driver abandoned the vehicle and tried to run, but was apprehended.

No one was injured and there was no damage to any vehicles.

