Payless Shoes closes two more Hampton Roads stores

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Two more Hampton Roads Payless ShoeSource stores are closing.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back on April 5. The new round of closures brings the total number to about 800 stores.

The shoe store chain was already closing its location at Chesapeake Square Mall and at Haygood Shopping Center in Virginia Beach.

The new list of closures from May 24 include:

Monticello Avenue in Williamsburg

Hilltop North Shopping Center in Virginia Beach.

The location at Patrick Henry Mall in Newport News is on the list of stores that are under negotiation to be kept open.