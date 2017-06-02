Owner of ‘Charles the Monarch’ takes plea deal in January incident

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The owner of ODU’s unofficial mascot “Charles the Monarch” took a plea deal in a hearing Friday morning.

Daniel Panter was in court for two separate incidents — one of which is still unresolved. The first charge against Painter was for a January incident where Charles was seen off of his leash.

In court today, the judge agreed to a plea deal which says Painter will have to get Charles neutered, pay for any boarding fees since April, and be on good behavior for two years — including keeping the dog on a leash.

Charles was again found wandering the streets of Norfolk in late-April. Painter is expected back in court on August 25 for that incident.

