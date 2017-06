NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The main gate (Gate A) at the Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads Headquarters will be closed starting at 6 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday for paving of the installation’s main roadway.

The back gate (Gate C), off of Hampton Boulevard and Helmick Street, will remain open for access to the installation during the weekend.

For updates on the gate closure, go to NSA Hampton Roads’ Facebook page.