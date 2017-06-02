National Park Service offering free admission for fourth graders

NBC News | WAVY Published:
FILE - This Oct. 22, 2012 file photo shows a view from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. Officials have given up for now on soliciting bids for one of the Park Services largest and most lucrative contracts, to run iconic hotels and restaurants at the Grand Canyon's South rim. The National Park Service failed to garner any bids that met its terms for the 15-year contract, worth an estimated $1 billion, despite several amendments since August 2013 that were meant to make the deal more attractive, the agency wrote in court documents. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Fourth grade students and their parents can get free admission to National Parks and federal lands for a whole year, with a pass.

The National Park Service is again offering a fourth grade pass with its “Every Kid in a Park” program.

If you have a current fourth grader rising into fifth, you can still get a pass through the summer.

Current third graders who will be going into fourth can get a free annual pass beginning in September.

Visit the program’s website to sign up for a pass.