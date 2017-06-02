National Park Service offering free admission for fourth graders

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Fourth grade students and their parents can get free admission to National Parks and federal lands for a whole year, with a pass.

The National Park Service is again offering a fourth grade pass with its “Every Kid in a Park” program.

If you have a current fourth grader rising into fifth, you can still get a pass through the summer.

Current third graders who will be going into fourth can get a free annual pass beginning in September.

Visit the program’s website to sign up for a pass.