Slain Virginia officer’s funeral set for Saturday

WATCH LIVE: A funeral is held for Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Walter, who was killed in the line of duty on Friday, May 26, 2017.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WAVY) — Funeral plans are set for a Virginia State Police special agent fatally shot at a Richmond public housing complex.

State police announced in a statement Monday that the funeral for Special Agent Michael Walter will be held at Powhatan High School on Saturday at 1 p.m. A reception will be held after the service at the school and interment will private.

Vigils have been held around the area to honor Walter, 45, a former Marine and father of three. The community has also come together to pay tribute to the fallen trooper.

State police spokesman Sgt. Stephan Vick says a vigil was held Tuesday at the Blackhawk Gym in Powhatan, where Walter founded a youth wrestling program. Another vigil at state police headquarters honored Walter on Wednesday.

“There is no greater love than to lay your life down for one another,” Virginia State Police Col. W. Steven Flaherty said. “Mike knew the life of service and sacrifice. In fact, he lived it.”

Before the funeral, there will be a visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Powhatan High School, Judes Ferry Road, Powhatan, Virginia. The public is invited to attend.

