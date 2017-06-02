ERC to talk about improving customer experience

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Elizabeth River Crossings is holding a news conference Friday afternoon to talk about ways the company is working to improve customer experiences.

Philip Shucet, CEO of ERC, is expected to brief members of the media at 1 p.m. on “important changes” to their business practices. It is unclear what changes Shucet will be discussing in Friday’s news conference.

Shucet was named ERC’s new CEO in March.

10 On Your Side has reported for months on cases of customers reporting issues with ERC and excessive fines for toll violations.

ERC recently issued hundreds of refunds to customers who have received fines exceeding $1,100 and $2,000.

The refunds came following a passionate announcement of relief from these fines from Gov. Terry McAuliffe and transportation officials in March.

McAuliffe said in the announcement that ERC would be switching to an invoice approach that is similar to what is used on the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge.

A 10 On Your Side report compared the rates between ERC, the Jordan Bride and the Dominion Boulevard Veterans Bridge.

Look for updates Shucet’s news conference later today.