Dave Hutcheson appointed as Virginia Beach Fire Department chief

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Veteran Virginia Beach Fire Department employee Dave Hutcheson has been appointed as the new fire chief.

City Manager Dave Hansen made the announce Friday. Hutcheson has been acting fire chief since Nov. 2016, following Steve Cover’s promotion to deputy city manager for public safety.

​”We had a competitive national search, and Deputy Chief Hutcheson emerged as the top candidate for a number of reasons,” said Hansen. “His years of experience includes service at every rank and all areas of the department, from operations and hazardous materials to human resources and public information, all of which prepares him to effectively lead the department going forward. Dave has proven himself in the interim position as a dedicated and thoughtful individual whose contributions at the local, state and federal levels are both well-known and well-respected. He focuses on ensuring the safety of our firefighters while protecting the lives and property of our residents and businesses here in Virginia Beach.”

Hutcheson is a 29-year veteran of the Virginia Beach Fire Department. He has served with Virginia Task Force 2, an urban search and rescue unit established under the Federal Emergency Management Agency, since 1994 and currently serves as its sponsoring agency chief.

“The Virginia Beach Fire Department is one of the best in the world, so the opportunity to serve as its chief is a great honor,” said Hutcheson.

Hutcheson earned a bachelor’s degree in fire administration from Hampton University and is enrolled in the master’s program at the U.S. Center for Homeland Defense and Security, Naval Postgraduate School. His appointment is effective June 8.