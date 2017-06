CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Crews in Chesapeake battled an apartment fire Friday morning in the Ahoy Acres neighborhood.

Dispatchers received a call for the fire around 5:45 a.m. Crews arrived on Sail Court five minutes later to five smoke showing from a two-story apartment.

The fire was brought under control around 6 a.m.

Apt fire-4100 blk of Sail Ct

Disp-5:46am

On scene-5:51am

Fire control-6:00am

2-story apt, smoke showing on arrival. pic.twitter.com/navnerb66c — Chesapeake Fire Dept (@ChesapeakeFire) June 2, 2017

This was one of two early-morning fires crews from the Chesapeake Fire Department battled.

