CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Crews in Chesapeake battled a residential fire Friday morning on Galberry Road.

Fire department officials tweeted Friday that the fire was called in just before 5:45 a.m.

Units arrived on scene a few minutes later, and had the fire under control before 6 a.m., officials said in the tweet.

Smoke was reportedly showing from the home when crews arrived.

It is unclear if anyone was home at the time of the fire.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.