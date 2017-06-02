Charges withdrawn against man arrested in deadly Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man who was arrested in connection to a September 2016 murder has had his charges withdrawn.

19-year-old Isaiah Phillips, of Hampton, was charged with first-degree murder, malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. All of those charges were nolle prossed Friday.

Phillips was accused in the death of 21-year-old Jordan Stith at a house party back on September 28. Investigators say shots rang out on Ross Drive in Newport News just after midnight. Stith died at the scene.

A 19-year-old woman was also shot, but she survived.

It’s not clear why Phillips had his charges withdrawn. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more.