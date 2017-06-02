BAE Systems lays off 130 workers

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — BAE systems laid off about 130 employees on Friday.

Karl Johnson with BAE said about 120 more workers will be laid off by the end of June. More workers will have their jobs changed, but Johnson was not sure of the exact number.

Two weeks ago, 10 On Your Side learned that BAE laid off 50 people. The layoffs are a result of the defense budget delaying the Navy’s ship repair contracts that could’ve been awarded to be BAE. Between the timing and the fact that the Navy has yet to award contracts to support a larger workforce, a spokesperson for BAE said the layoffs had to happen.

The U.S. Fleet Forces Command released a statement to WAVY News in response, which said that, “The U.S. Navy values the workforce in Norfolk and is anxious to get started with this work as soon as possible.”