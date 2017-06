PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Nearly three hundred artists of all mediums will show off their best works along the Atlantic later this month. Bring the family and maybe find that special painting, necklace or sculpture that’s missing in your life! Plenty of great food and drink are also part of the Boardwalk Art Show Experience.

Virginia Beach Oceanfront

June 15th- 18th

20th – 35th streets

BoardwalkArtShow.com