7-Eleven robbed at knifepoint in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police need your help to find a man who robbed a 7-Eleven at knifepoint in Virginia Beach.

Police say around 1:05 a.m. on May 20, the suspect entered the store in the 500 block of Newtown Road. He brandished a large knife and demanded money from each clerk before leaving the store.

The suspect was last seen heading into the Lake Edward neighborhood.

Police described the suspect as being between 6 feet to 6 feet 1 inch tall, thin and with a light complexion.

If you have any information on this suspect, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.