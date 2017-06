VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The 2017 Virginia Beach Patriotic Festival kicks off Friday at the Oceanfront.

The event is happening through Sunday. Admission is free at the 6th and 7th Street entrances.

Gates opened at 5 p.m. Friday and concerts begin at 7 p.m.

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe is expected to be in attendance.

10 On Your Side’s Erin Kelly will be at the festival tonight. Stay with WAVY.com for continuing coverage and get more details on hrScene.com.