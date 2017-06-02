2 men, 4 juveniles charged in Newport News police chase

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two men and four juveniles have been charged in connection to two incidents Wednesday in Newport News.

Virginia State Police say a trooper tried to stop a vehicle going 90 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone Wednesday on I-64 near J. Clyde Morris Boulevard. The trooper ran the vehicle’s tags and found that the car had been stolen. The driver took off and a pursuit began.

Around 6:30 a.m., at the Wal-Mart in the 6000 block of Jefferson Avenue, Newport News police say a detective spotted three men get into a car that matched the description from the incident on I-64. Additional officers responded to the scene, one of which stopped the suspect vehicle from leaving the Wal-Mart parking lot.

Police say the officer got out of the cruiser and the suspect car rammed into the police vehicle. Three people in the car got out and were taken into custody. Officers found two handguns while they were apprehending the suspects. The 2014 Toyota Corolla had been reported stolen in Suffolk, according to police.

Three hours later, officers found another stolen vehicle in the 5800 block of Marshall Avenue in Newport News. The driver took off and ended up hitting a tree while turning onto Gloucester Drive. After the crash, three people in the vehicle jumped out and ran from the scene. Officers caught up with two of them.

Police said the two incidents were believed to be related and on Friday, authorities announced six arrests in the case.

19-year-old Jafay Moore, of Newport News, is charged with pointing/brandishing a firearm, burglary, possession of stolen property with intent to sell, grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony. 19-year-old Khari Pender, of Newport News is charged with receiving a stolen firearm or aiding in concealing a stolen firearm.

Police also arrested four juveniles:

A 15-year-old Newport News male | Charged with grand larceny of an auto

A 14-year-old Hampton male | Charged with possession of a stolen auto

A 15-year-old Newport News male | Charged with brandishing a firearm, possession of a firearm by a minor and grand larceny of a firearm

A 15-year-old Newport News male | Charged with possession of stolen property (auto)