Yorktown Rotary Club’s salute to disabled veterans

YORKTOWN (WAVY)- The mission of the Yorktown Rotary Club is “Service above self.”

Twice a year, the club puts that mission statement on full display, giving their time and energy to the brave men who have served the United States armed forces.

The Wednesday following Memorial Day and Labor Day, every year since 1994, Yorktown’s Bill Reiser opens his home, his marina and his boat to veterans battling spinal chord injuries. The now 82-year old Reiser welcomes those veterans onto his boat, and takes them fishing on the York River.