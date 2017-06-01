Woman in her 90s dies following dog attack in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A woman in her 90s has died following a dog attack in Virginia Beach Wednesday.

The investigation revealed the victim had fallen in her home and was on the floor when a 1-year-old, 50 pound American Pitbull Terrier attacked her. Officers were called to the home in the Pembroke Manor neighborhood just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and found the woman suffering from severe bites and lacerations. She died from her injuries at the hospital Thursday morning.

Police say the dog was a family pet. It is in quarantine now at the Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center.

This is an active investigation. WAVY News 10’s Joe Fisher is working to get more information about this tragic incident.