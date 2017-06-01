Woman arrested in overnight Hampton stabbing

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton woman is in custody for an overnight stabbing that sent a 64-year-old man to the hospital.

Hampton police say officers were called to Big Bethel Road around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, and found the man suffering from stab wounds described as not life-threatening.

The man was taken to the hospital for a treatment.

An investigation found the two know each other, and had gotten into an argument that escalated and ended in the man getting stabbed multiple times.

Freda Crump-Davis, 58, has been charged with maiming and is being held at Hampton City Jail.