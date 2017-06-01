NORFOLK (WAVY) — The Norfolk Admirals revealed their new logo on Thursday afternoon and it bears a similar resemblance to the teams original logo.

Gone is the red and battleship shooting hockey pucks, back is the blue and gold with the five stars and anchor.

The Admirals are trying to breath new life into the team and with a new ownership and management group, the new logo is part of the process.

“When we came here we did listen to what the fans wanted, what the fans enjoyed in the past, which includes winning hockey,” said team president Michael Santos. “The fans relate winning hockey with the blue and gold colors. They relate hockey especially with the anchor logo. The final stamp we will put on this organization is when we win another championship.”

Last month the Admirals announced a new affiliation agreement with the Nashville Predators. Later this summer the team will unveil the actual uniforms that will be worn this upcoming season.