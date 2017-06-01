Ways to pay tribute and help family of Special Agent Michael Walter

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Along with vigils, the community is remembering and honoring Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Walter.

Walter died Saturday, May 27, after being shot by a man sitting in a car in a Richmond public housing complex, police said.

Here are all the different ways you can honor Special Agent Michael Walter’s legacy and help those who he left behind.

Donations to support Special Agent Walter’s family can be made through the Virginia State Police Association website. 100 percent of the donation will go to his family. Be sure to write “Walter’s Family” in the comments section when donating.

River City Diner locations will donate 10 percent of all sales on Friday, June 2 to help the Walter family. They’re located in downtown Richmond as well as the city’s northside and southside.

The organization “Be Like MIKE” is asking the community to “Light it up Blue.” You are asked to grab a blue porch light and leave it on in remembrance of Walter. The organization says they are working on getting lights for the community that can’t purchase their own. You can also find blue porch lights at stores like Target, The Home Depot or Walmart.

The Powhatan Soccer Association is hosting Special Agent Michael Walter Memorial Soccer Tournament on Saturday, June 3 at 8:30 a.m. A special opening ceremony will take place with a moment of silence for Coach Mike and singing of the National Anthem with singing talent provided by a fellow officer.

Memorial shirts are also being sold in honor of Special Agent Walter. “Our goal is to not only raise money, but also send the message that we will stand as one,” organizers said. “We will not allow violence like this to falter Agent Walter’s mission to improve his community and the lives of everyone he came in contact with.” You find the link to the shirts here.

The Powhatan PTO is collecting items that Mrs. Walter can use as a need arises. The full list of what you can donate can be found here. Gift cards and certificates can be sent to Carla Crump, 4111 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan, Va. 23139.