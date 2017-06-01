Gov. McAuliffe to talk updated hurricane evacuation plan

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — With hurricane season now underway, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will be in Hampton to talk about an update to the state’s hurricane evacuation plan.

McAuliffe, as well as state and local officials, will be on-hand at the Fort Monroe Gazebo for a 2 p.m. news conference.

Officials worked with emergency managers in Hampton Roads, the Eastern Shore and the peninsulas to develop new, tiered evacuation zones.

A news release from the Department of Emergency Management says the new zones are designated A through D — and provide residents with a better understanding of whether they should evacuate or shelter at home.

