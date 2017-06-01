Senior alert issued for missing Sussex County man

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a missing Sussex County man.

80-year-old William M. Frierson suffers from a cognitive impairment and his physical safety may be in danger, state police say.

Frierson was reported missing Wednesday, May 31, from the Wakefield area. He is driving a silver 2008 Lincoln MKZ with Virginia license plate WUH 7926.

Police describe Frierson as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds. He was last seen weather khaki pants.

If you see Frierson or know of his whereabouts, call the Sussex County Sheriff’s Department at 434-246-5000.