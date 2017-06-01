NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Admirals are gearing up to unveil a new look Thursday afternoon at Waterside.

The team has been teasing a new logo for the past few months on social media. Thursday’s unveiling comes on the heals of the team’s newly announced affiliation with the Nashville Predators.

A new look for the team will mean closing the book on the battleship logo, which the team has used as its primary logo since 2004.

The team sported the logo for the final time in a 4-2 loss to the Reading Royals.

Thursday’s announcement is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Waterside District.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on the Admirals’ announcement.