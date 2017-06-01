Newport News teen dies nearly a year after OBX swimming accident

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News teen who was paralyzed after a swimming accident in the Outer Banks last summer passed away Tuesday.

Trevor Claar, 19, broke his neck and crushed parts of his spine when he dove into a wave and hit a sandbar in the Outer Banks in June 2016. About a month later, he was transferred to the Shepherd Center in Georgia, where he battled an infection in the intensive care unit.

Loved ones came together to raise money to support Trevor’s recovery.

Trevor and his mother Jessica spent months living in hospitals and hotels, during which time volunteers worked to make their home handicap accessible. Despite setbacks, including the theft of copper pipes back in November, the family finally got the chance to settle into their renovated home in February.

Trevor passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in his sleep around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by Trevor’s sister, Sandra.

“He was tired… and it hurts more than words can say, but we know he was,” the post reads in part.

A visitation will be held for Trevor on Friday, June 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Weymouth Funeral Home. You can read Trevor’s obituary here.

A service to honor Trevor’s life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Freight Shed, 331 Water Street, Yorktown. Friends are asked to wear bright colors in honor of Trevor’s bright and uplifting personality. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park in Newport News.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to help with funeral expenses, made payable to his oldest sister, Sandra (Claar) Powell, 12746 Nettles Drive, Newport News, Virginia, 23606.