Navy: Sailors on locally based ship threw trash disks overboard

CAROVA BEACH, N.C. (WAVY) — The U.S. Navy says two sailors throw compacted trash disks overboard a locally based ship.

In a news release Thursday, a Navy spokesman said the disks originated from the USS Whidbey Island — a ship based at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

The disks were found washed up on beaches on North Carolina’s Outer Banks in mid-May.

One resident in the Outer Banks told 10 On Your Side last month that she collected 17 discs in Kill Devil Hills.

Markings on several of the washed up disks confirmed they came from the ship, according to the Navy. It is estimated that between 45 and 60 disks were thrown overboard — 19 were recovered.

Officials say throwing disks overboard is a violation of Navy policy as well as environmental regulations. The disks are a method for Navy ships to compress plastic waste for easy storage until a ship reaches port.

The Navy says appropriate action will be taken with regards to the sailors involved.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.