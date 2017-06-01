Mayor of Tangier Island finds crab with oysters attached to it

TANGIER ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) — The mayor of Tangier Island pulled a crab out of the water unlike any ever seen before.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation tweeted photos of Mayor James Eskridge’s catch: A blue crab with two living oysters attached to it.

The Washington Post spoke with the organization, which said this was a very unique crab with a disability. The oysters are attached directly in the crab’s line of sight. A spokesman for the foundation told the Post that since there are far fewer hard surfaces, the oyster larvae set on the crab and grew.