Man shows up at Hampton hospital Saturday with gunshot wound

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for the suspect or suspects who shot a man Saturday in Hampton.

Around 2:54 a.m., officers were called to Sentara Careplex Hospital after a 33-year-old Newport News man showed up with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was sitting in a vehicle in a parking lot in the 2700 block of North Armistead Avenue when an older model blue sedan approached. Someone inside the vehicle then began firing shots toward his vehicle. The victim was hit one time.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to police. If you know anything about this shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.