Man shot early Sunday morning in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect or suspects in a shooting in Hampton.

At 2:24 a.m. Sunday, dispatchers received a call about a 40-year-old Newport News man who showed up at Riverside Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound. He had non life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the victim was getting in a vehicle in the 3500 block of Kecoughtan Road when a light-colored SUV approached and someone inside fired several shots. The victim was hit one time and was driven to the hospital by someone he knew.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Hampton police at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.