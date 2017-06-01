Man drowns in Virginia Beach after falling in pool

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man died Thursday morning after he fell in a pool in Virginia Beach, police say.

Emergency responders were called to Westwood Circle just after 11 a.m. for a report of a possible drowning.

Police spokeswoman Tonya Pierce says information was received that a worker had fallen into a pool.

Officers pulled the man out of the pool and performed CPR. He was then taken to a hospital, but was pronounced dead.

Police say the incident is under investigation.

A WAVY crew is heading to the scene. Look for updates on air and online.