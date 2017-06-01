List of names for the 2017 hurricane season

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WESH/WAVY) — Every year, the National Hurricane Center releases the list of names for the hurricane season.

June 1 marks the beginning of hurricane season. The list of names for this season will not include Otto or Matthew, as both were retired following the 2016 season.

Hurricane Matthew hammered the Hampton Roads region and northeast North Carolina last October, causing widespread extensive damage. Some areas are still trying to recover from the effects of the storm.

Here is the full list of names from the National Hurricane Center:

The National Hurricane Center says Arlene formed in April, so the next formed storm would be Bret.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says 2017 could be an above-normal year for hurricanes. Forecasters are predicting a 70 percent likelihood for 11 to 17 named storms — two of four of which could become major hurricanes of category 3 or higher.

NOAA and the World Meteorological Organization will use Martin and Owen for future Atlantic storms. The new names might first be used in 2022.

Names get retired when a storm is so deadly or destructive that future use of its name would be insensitive.

