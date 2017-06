HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for two men who put a skimming device on an ATM in Hampton.

The men put the skimmer on an ATM on Big Bethel Road, according to police. A nearby customer quickly noticed the skimmer.

If you recognize these men, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

These two men placed a skimming device in an ATM on Big Bethel Road and a citizen quickly noticed it. Do you know who they are? pic.twitter.com/6A3kPFyKfS — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) June 1, 2017