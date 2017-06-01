Future USS Gerald R. Ford delivered to the US Navy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The US Navy is one step closer to unleashing its news carrier.

Navy officials on Thursday announced that the future USS Gerald R. Ford was delivered to the Navy from Newport News Shipbuilding.

This follows the ship’s recent completion of acceptance trials. Construction on the carrier went about $2 over the initially expected cost, and experienced delays.

The Navy says the Ford is the first new-design carrier since the USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in 1975 — and the first to join the fleet since the USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) in 2009.

A larger flight deck will give the Ford the ability to host more aircraft, according to the Navy.

The Gerald R. Ford is expected to be operational in 2020.