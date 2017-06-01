Extended opening scheduled at Berkley Bridge

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An extended opening has been scheduled at the Berkley Bridge this afternoon to allow a 600-foot floating dry dock to go to Colonna’s Shipyard in Norfolk.

VDOT officials say the opening was initially scheduled for 2 p.m., but was moved up to 12:30 p.m.

The passage of the vessels means the bridge might be open for 30 minutes or longer.

Motorists are being advised to plan ahead and consider using the Mmidtown Tunnel or the High Rise Bridge as an alternate.

Stay with WAVY News 10 for the latest traffic news.