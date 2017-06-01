Sentencing set for Navy officer who shared military secrets

NORFOLK, Va. (AP/WAVY) — A U.S. Navy officer will soon be sentenced for revealing military secrets and other crimes.

The Navy says a sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin Thursday for Lt. Cmdr. Edward C. Lin. The proceeding at Naval Station Norfolk could last into Friday.

Navy prosecutors had abandoned efforts to convict Lin of spying for China or Taiwan. They struck a plea deal in May instead that portrays him as arrogant and willing to reveal military secrets to impress women.

Lin told a judge in May that in one case, he communicated defense information about his unit to a woman he knew as “Catherine Wu.” He said he knew it was unlawful at the time to give the information, and knew he was breaking the law.

Wu was actually an undercover agent for the FBI.

In another case, Lin intentionally gave information to a woman identified as Janice Chen. Chen, an American citizen of Chinese descent, was a registered foreign agent working for the country of Taiwan.

Lin also pleaded guilty to offenses including orders violations and making false official statements.

In 2013, Lin listed Alexandria as his destination on a leave request when he actually traveled to Taiwan to visit family. Lin said he again claimed Alexandria as his leave destination in 2015 — when he was actually to go to China to see a girl he met online.

The 40-year-old Lin faces dismissal from the Navy and up to 36 years in prison.

Lin has had an impressive military career. He was on the staff of an assistant secretary of the Navy in Washington. He also was assigned to a unit in Hawaii that flies spy planes.

