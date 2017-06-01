Fire damages Joerns Healthcare in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a fire Thursday night at Joerns Healthcare in Chesapeake.

Firefighters were called to 1021 Executive Boulevard at 10:01 p.m. Units got on scene seven minutes later and found a fire burning on the outside of Joerns Healthcare LLC.

The fire was marked under control at 10:27 p.m. Firefighters managed to contain the fire damage to the outside of the business, but there was some damage to the inside.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

