Coast Guard rescues injured man from sailboat in NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard medevaced an injured man from a sailboat near Morehead City on Thursday.

Watchstanders at the Sector North Carolina Command Center in Wilmington received a report at about 4:15 p.m. that a man alone aboard his sailboat had fallen and hurt his shoulder.

A 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water (SPC-SW) crew launched from Station Fort Macon at about 4:23 p.m. The crew arrived on scene at the east side of Brandt’s Island at about 4:28 p.m.

The crew took the man aboard the SPC-SW, brought him to Portside Marina and he was taken to Careret General Hospital in Morehead City.

“We are always ready to assist mariners in need,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Raymond Ortiz, coxswain for the case. “We were glad to work with our partners, Morehead City Fire EMS, to get this man to the medical care he needed as quickly as possible.”

A 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Station Fort Macon also responded.

The man is making plans to retrieve his sailboat.