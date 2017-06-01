Chairs to be left vacant for graduating seniors involved in fatal crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Two chairs will be left vacant at Great Bridge High School’s graduation in honor of two seniors involved in a deadly crash.

Katilyn Duffy was killed by a suspected drunk driver in the crash on May 19 and her passenger Sabrina Mundorff was critically injured and remains hospitalized.

Duffy’s family and graduating seniors have been asking for the empty chairs for the two girls at the ceremony, but say they felt push back from the school administration.

Thursday afternoon, 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox was first to report they received the news they wanted.

In response to the school’s decision, Noah Gurley, Kaitlyn’s close friend, said, “I just think that is the right thing to do. It shouldn’t even have been up for discussion. It should be what we did from the start.”

Principal Jeff Johnson sent a letter to parents and teachers at Great Bridge High School (GBHS) Thursday. In part, he writes:

Although our initial focus was primarily on supporting Sabrina and honoring Kaitlyn at her memorial service and funeral, we immediately determined that the following actions would take place to honor and recognize Kaitlyn and Sabrina at the 2017 GBHS graduation ceremony: Kaitlyn and Sabrina will each be included in the pre-ceremony power point a GBHS graduates who were accepted to Virginia Tech

Each GBHS graduate will have the opportunity to wear a ribbon in Kaitlyn’s memory on their graduation caps

A moment of silence in memory of Kaitlyn will be led in the Ted Constant Center Monarch Room with all graduates prior to the ceremony

Explanatory remarks about the ribbon will be made by me after distinguished guests are introduced

Kaitlyn and Sabrina’s parents will be provided special seating and have the opportunity to receive their daughter’s diplomas at the ceremony

He said a decision was made to grant the request for empty chairs on the floor with the other graduates, “based on the specific wishes of Sabrina and Kaitlyn’s families.”