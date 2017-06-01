Former student accused of groping women at TCC in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating alleged groping incidents on the campus of Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach.

A spokesperson for the college says four different women reported four fondling incidents over a few days at the end of April and beginning of May. All of the women identified the same student as having touched them inappropriately. Two of the women filed reports with Virginia Beach police.

The college said a statement released to 10 On Your Side that the accused student is no longer enrolled with TCC.

TCC is committed to providing a safe and secure learning environment for all of our students. Every report of sexual misconduct or sexual harassment is investigated. In addition, a student may report incidents not only to TCC Security but to any staff or faculty member. Under the Violence Against Women act, any employee who becomes aware of an incident of harassment or misconduct is obligated to report it to the college’s Title IX officer.”

10 On Your Side’s Liz Kilmer is working to learn more about this story. Look for updates tonight on FOX 43 at 10 and on WAVY at 11.