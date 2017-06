PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You might be able to talk like a pirate or even dress like one, but this weekend take your passion for pirates to a new level of swashbuckling excitement for the 18th Annual Blackbeard Pirate Festival in Downtown Hampton.

Constable Heartless and Ryan Downey from Hampton Convention & Visitors Bureau stopped by today to tell us more.

18th Annual Blackbeard Pirate Festival

Pirate Ball – Friday Night

Festival – Saturday & Sunday

Downtown Hampton

BlackbeardFestival.com