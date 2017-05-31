York nurse’s aide to serve 1 year in identity fraud case

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A nurse’s aide who stole a patient’s identity last year will now be serving 1 year in prison.

Kentara Wright was sentenced to 5 years each — with four years and four months suspended — for charges of identity fraud and credit card fraud, court records show. This leaves Wright with one year to serve.

A judge delayed sentencing for Wright in February because more charges could have been pending.

Court records show seven additional charges against Wright in Newport News — including identity and credit fraud — were nolle prossed, or withdrawn, on May 26.

York County deputies said last March that Wright stole her patient’s identity, and opened a bank account and credit cards.

The patient she stole from suffers from panic attacks, as well as anxiety, bipolar and dependent personality disorders, according to court paperwork.