Wildlife rehab centers fearful over Virginia Beach SPCA’s permit suspensions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Local wildlife rehabbers believe thousands of animals will die if the Virginia Beach SPCA does not get it’s permits reinstated.

Last week we told you the Virginia Beach SPCA is unable to accept injured wildlife. That’s because their permits have been suspended by the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. It happened after the DGIF says employees did not properly report an injured bald eagle. The suspension lasts until February.

10 On Your Side spoke with local rehabbers to learn how the suspension is affecting their care of wild animals.

