Webster’s no-hitter sends Menchville back to 5A state tournament

CHESAPEAKE (WAVY)- Senior Ryan Webster struck out seven in a complete seven innings of work, and led Menchville to a 2-0 win over Kempsville in the 5A region semifinal on Wednesday evening. The win sends the Monarchs back to the state tournament since their title run in 2009.

“He (Webster) has never pitched past four innings for us before,” said Menchville’s longtime head coach Phil Forbes. “In the fourth inning, I said, ‘Hey Ryan, what’s it like?’ He said, ‘Coach, I’m going to shut them down the rest of the way.'”

He did, and during an interview with the Sportswrap, received the celebratory ice bath from his teammates.