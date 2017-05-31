Severe storms sweep into Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Severe thunderstorm warnings have expired for most of Hampton Roads, Wednesday evening.

Most of the warning went until 5:45 p.m. and extended to the following area:

Chesapeake

Hampton

Newport News

Norfolk

Portsmouth

The City of Virginia Beach had a warning that expired at 5:50 p.m.

The storms brought heavy rain, hail and gusty winds. The storms came in as most are making their way home from work. Check the WAVY Traffic Cams to see if your commute is still effected.

The National Weather Service is reporting that there are trees down and wind damage in the areas of Oceanview, Willoughby Spit and Norfolk NAS.

The CBBT is currently operating with Level 4 wind restrictions. Winds are in excess of 60 mph. https://t.co/sU4JuBX45E#Caution — CBBT (@FollowTheGulls) May 31, 2017

Newport News dispatch that a tree went down on Pin Oak Road. Also a tree fell on a house in the 1300 block of 24th Street. No injuries were reported, according to dispatch.

According to Hampton dispatch, a tree fell on a home in the 2700 block of Verell Street. No injuries have been reported.

Several thousand power outages are being reported across the Peninsula. Click here to check the latest on outages.

